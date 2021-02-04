Prince Harry did everything to keep the details of Archie’s birth a secret

The birth of his son and subsequent events were the triggers of many of the things that followed and led to the “Megxit”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the eye of the storm after their maiden name was mysteriously listed on their son Archie’s birth certificate.

According to an informant of the palace, the name change occurred at the request of the Duchess of Sussex on the website.

Especially the fiasco, royal expert Rebecca English wrote in the Daily Mail: “Much of what we’ve seen unfolding this week originates from Archie’s birth, that Harry became almost morbidly obsessed with keeping it as secret as possible, including where and when his son was born.”

“Behind the scenes, things were so tense that more than one official, as I know from personal experience, was reduced to tears of frustration and despair.”

Archie’s birth certificate was first issued on May 17 and featured the two names of the Duchess, Rachel Meghan, and her title, which read: “Rachel Meghan, her royal highness, the Duchess of Sussex.”