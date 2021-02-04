Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott remain “madly in love”

The two still harbor a deep feeling for each other even though they separated in 2019.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still harbor a deep feeling for each other even though they split up two years ago.

According to an informant, the couple is still ‘madly in love’ and open to reconciliation in the future.

“Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. Every time they’re together, you can tell there’s a lot of love there. Both faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy,” the source told E! News.

“Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and don’t rule out being together again. They’re not pushing the relationship right now,” they added.

Meanwhile, neither Kylie nor Travis sees anyone else “right now,” paving the way for future possibilities.

The couple, who have a daughter named Stormi, separated in the fall of 2019, more than a year after their birth.