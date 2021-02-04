Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer in touch

Reports indicate that the two have already begun to live their lives separately, without communication between them.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly begun living their lives apart and no longer communicate with each other.

Rumors of a possible divorce among the celebrity couple continue to gain ground, while the 43-year-old rapper allegedly withdrew 500 pairs of tennis from his home in Calabasas.

‘Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives and have no contact,’ a source told ‘People.’

Another media outlet claimed that Kanye has been sent hundreds of sneakers from his home, as well as several other items bound for his ranch in Wyoming. Rumor has to swirl for weeks that the two are on the brink of divorce.

The star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ married Kanye in Italy in 2014, and are parents to four children: daughters North, seven, Chicago, three, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, one year.

Kim Kardashian, who reportedly stopped attending marriage counseling with Kanye West, wants to raise her children alone.