KALEY CUOCO’S REACTION TO THE 2021 GOLDEN GLOBES NOMINATION WILL EXCITE YOU TOO

Kaley Cuoco received her very first Golden Globe nomination!

The 35-year-old star was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series at the 2021 edition of the prestigious TV and film awards, thanks to her leading role in The Flight Attendant.

You can see her reaction live to the nomination because she registered just as her category was being announced. Still in bed, since it was early in the morning in California, he discovers from his mobile phone that he is in the running and immediately moves.

“I will never forget this moment and I can’t stop crying,” she wrote in the caption.

Kaley Cuoco has starred in all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory in the past but had never received a personal golden globe nomination.

In addition to its nomination, this year The Flight Attendant is nominated for Best Comedy or Musical Series.

At the 2021 Golden Globes, which will be awarded on Sunday, February 28, 2021, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the foreign press in Hollywood), Kaley Cuoco will be up against Lily Collins for Emily in Paris, Elle Fanning for The Great, Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek and Jane Levy for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.