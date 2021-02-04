JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS BACK TO UPDATE US ON NEW ALBUM

On January 29, Justin Timberlake was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show to promote his new film “Palmer”, in which he plays a former football star who finds himself with a 12-year prison sentence.

During the interview, Fallon asked Justin if there were any updates on his music career. When asked “Is there a chance there’s a new Justin Timberlake album in the works?”, the 40-year-old replied “Yes we can say it, there’s a chance. I came in and out of the recording studio to work on things and some of them I even made you listen to.”

The artist then continued:

“I think I should just take my time. Maybe it depends on my inner barometer. If I love my songs even with the passage of time it is more likely that even the people who will listen to them will do so.”

Justin Timberlake’s last unreleased album is “Man of the Woods,” released 3 years ago, on February 2, 2018.