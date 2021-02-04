Hailey Bieber reacts to Bella Hadid’s publication on kindness

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
5

Justin Bieber’s wife immediately republished an appointment published by her friend c.

Hailey Bieber re-shared an Instagram post originally published by supermodel Bella Hadid on Tuesday.

Bella Hadid’s post on “kindness” got a great response in the photo-sharing app.

As soon as Justin Bieber’s wife found the date, Hailey re-shared it with her fans.

The post reads: “Always be kind. When someone doesn’t seem to deserve kindness … Be nice anyway because you don’t know their struggles.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

