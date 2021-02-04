GIGI HADID WANTS TO TURN A STUNNING PHOTO WITH ZAYN MALIK INTO A PAINTING

Gigi Hadid had a sweet idea to beautify the walls of the house!

It all started when one of her fans posted on Twitter a photo of supermodel and boyfriend Zayn Malik, which had been taken by famous photographer Mario Testino for a vogue shoot released in 2016.

Exactly this:

The shot is very original thanks to the 25-year-old’s pose, which makes the vertical on a bed. The fact that she and the singer get lost in each other’s eyes makes it super romantic. At the time they were still at the beginning of their romance, which had begun in the last months of 2015.

Gigi Hadid noted the tweet and commented revealing that she plans to make the photo a painting: “I want to turn it into a painting for our home.”

Wanna get this painted for our house 🥺❤️ https://t.co/3UdXSQhTip — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 2, 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became mom and dad last September. Only recently did the model reveal her daughter’s name: her name is Khai!