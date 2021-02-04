DEMI LOVATO AND SAM FISCHER TOGETHER ON THE NEW SINGLE “WHAT OTHER PEOPLE SAY”

Get ready, because Demi Lovato is about to release new music! It is the single “What Other People Say”, released with Australian singer-songwriter Sam Fischer and released on Thursday, February 4.

“The lyrics are so special to my heart – the 28-year-old wrote about the song – I can’t wait to share it with you.”

This is not the first time Sam has collaborated with Demi: he has written several songs for her in the past. He is a highly sought-after author in the music biz, who over the years has contributed to the creation of pieces for artists such as Ciara, Louis Tomlison, Jessie J, Keith Urban, and many others.

He has 3 EPs and several singles, including “This City”, which went viral on TikTok.

For Demi Lovato, “What Other People Say” will mark a new chapter in her career. For this reason, the singer also chose a look that reflected all her strength and awareness: short pastel pink hair and oversized (branded) clothes. Demi is undeniably cool!