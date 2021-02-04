BLACKPINK: THE MEANING OF ROSE’S SOLO SINGLE “GONE”

Among the most appreciated moments of “The Show”, the Livestream concert that Blackpink held on January 31, there is definitely rosé’sperformance. The singer chose this important show to present her solo song “Gone” for the first time ever.

It is a song written entirely in English – a language rosé speaks very well since she was born in New Zealand – and it is a direct dialogue with a lover of the past who has abandoned the relationship.

“I thought you’d remember, but it looks like you forgot / It’s hard for me to blame you when you’ve already lost / Oh, yes / I’m tired of always being on hold,” the 23-year-old sings.

The ballad breakup continues with Rosé describing the pain she faced before accepting the end of a love that is no longer paid. A chapter closed after seeing the former beloved engaged in a new relationship:

“I hate seeing you with someone again / I’ll curse you and her/ You don’t have to look back, now you’re dead and gone/ My love is gone too.”

Rose’s “Gone” has not yet been officially released. Stay tuned to know when you can stream it!