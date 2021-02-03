SABRINA CARPENTER’S NEW “CURTAIN BANG” MAKES YOU WANT TO RUN STRAIGHT TO THE HAIRDRESSER

While fans are waiting for her new album, listening to “Skin” repeatedly, Sabrina Carpenter refreshed her hairstyle to look her best ahead of the big release.

Don’t worry: it hasn’t drastically changed hair color. We can’t have two browns right now(here, to sum up, the drama of the alleged diss track against Olivia Rodrigo LOL).

Instead, the 21-year-old decided to give herself the trending fringe of the moment – the curtain bang. Then she dyed her hair a fabulous shade of hot blonde.

Laurie Heaps, the hairstylist for the singer-songwriter and actress, shared Sabrina’s new look by writing in the caption:

“ New color, haircut, music, it was.”

We have to admit that this fringe is giving us a great desire to run to the hairdresser. As for the warm, sunny color, it’s a perfect blond tone for Sabrina’s complexion.

Need to see the look in action and from other angles? Then you will be happy to know that the video clip of “Skin” has just been released, where the new hair is a great protagonist.