Nick Jonas wants to have “many children” with Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview, Nick said the most important thing is Pee Cee’s happiness.

Nick Jonas talked about his family plans with his wife Priyanka Chopra.

In a recent conversation with E! News, the singer opened up about how important Pee Cee’s happiness is first and foremost.

“She’s the most important piece of the puzzle, and obviously parenting is something we hope will happen, and God willing, it’s going to happen,” Nick said.

“You know, whatever’s right. We’re lucky enough to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I mean, and things are out of your control. And the basis of a couple is strong, and you’re excited about the possibility of starting a family,” he added.

When asked how many children he wants, Jealous’s singer said he is open to raising as many young people as he can.

“It’s going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever, ” he continued. “We’ll find out when they get here, but for now it’s just about making sure we’re okay.”