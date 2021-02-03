Netflix to release Sonic animated series in 2022

The beloved game character will be available as Sonic Prime on the streaming service in 2022.

Sonic The Hedgehog is scheduled to appear on the Netflix streaming giant as a 3D animated program.

The beloved game character, who made his big-screen debut last year with Jim Carrey and James Marsden, will be available as Sonic Prime on the streaming service in 2022, according to Variety.

There will be 24 episodes with the blue hedgehog in “an adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests on his gloved hands,” the medium reports.

Dominique Bazay, Netflix’s original animation director, said in a statement, “Sonic is a beloved character and occupies a special place in everyone’s heart, including mine.”

“It’s a privilege to be able to take this character that everyone knows and loves in a new adventure with Netflix, one that a generation of loyal fans and new fans around the world can enjoy.”