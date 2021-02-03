MILEY CYRUS OFFERED TO SING AT GWEN STEFANI’S WEDDING

Gwen Stefani can delete the “music” item from the list for her wedding preparations because someone offered to sing at the reception and this someone is none other than Miley Cyrus!

It all started when the 51-year-old artist of “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” saw one of her 28-year-old colleague’s last performances, set in a tiny bedroom for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts series, and commented on Twitter: ” So talented. ”

Miley Cyrus expressed her enthusiasm for this compliment, as only she can do: “When my heroine tweets me I get excited.”

Then she offered to sing at Gwen Stefani’s wedding to country music star Blake Shelton ( they announced the official engagement in October 2020), always as only she can do, namely by offering the ” The Best Of both worlds”.

“And then @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I will be the singer at your wedding – wrote Miley – I promise to behave at my best. Or at worst. Whatever you want! It’s your special day. Brando to love you almost as much as you love each other.”

thanks puppy ❤️🐶 gx 😘 https://t.co/8s2X6BC6bD — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 1, 2021

“Thank you puppy!” replied Gwen.

All you have to do is wait to see if Miley Cyrus is really going to be “hired” at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding!