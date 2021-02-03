IT LOOKS LIKE HAILEY BIEBER WILL SOON LAUNCH “RHODE”: HER BEAUTY AND SKINCARE BRAND

According to TMZ, it looks like Hailey Bieber wants to get into the beauty business.

The supermodel has filed a legal application to try to block the rights to “Rhode“, the name by which she will call her beauty products.

Rhode is Hailey’s middle name, which is interesting, considering husband Justin Bieber uses his middle name for his clothing line, House of Drew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Haley would like to use the “Rhode” brand to market beauty and wellness products, bath and shower products, beauty creams, personal cleaning products, cosmetics, makeup, fragrances, haircare, and skincare.

The 24-year-old has already tried to go down this road. In the past, he had tried to secure the rights to “Bieber Beauty”, but something had gone wrong.

Good luck this time! Especially since the skincare tips that Hailey often shares on social media are always punctual and effective.

Mrs. Bieber is a real skincare nerd and we are sure that she would do a good job with formulas and active ingredients because for her it’s all about science.