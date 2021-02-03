GIGI HADID IS A BLACKPINK FAN AND PROVES IT WITH A (FANTASTIC) T-SHIRT

It is official and to confirm it was her, Gigi Hadid is a BLINK!

The supermodel and new mom posted a selfie video on her Instagram Stories: super fabric mask and BLACKPINK merch T-shirt to relax “before bedtime“, just as she wrote in the post.

Fans of K-pop princesses immediately noticed and welcomed Gigi’s video, in which she wears a t-shirt from the “In Your Area” tour.

Gigi Hadid IG story update wearing BLACKPINK ‘In Your Area’ Tour T-Shirt #BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/WWfdcVh2pz — GLOBAL BLACKPINK ♛ (@GlobalBlackPink) January 29, 2021

Gigi didn’t mention BP in her story, but this isn’t the first time she’s shown her love for the girl band.

For some time, BLINK has in fact noticed that the 25-year-old often leaves little hearts under the photos of the girls.

It really makes sense for Gigi to love BP, considering that Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa are undeniably It Girls in the fashion scene. The four quickly became style icons, acquiring global partnerships with fashion houses such as Céline, Dior, Cartier, Saint Laurent, and Chanel, making a sensation with their personal style.

Now that we have proof that Gigi has a BLACKPINK tour t-shirt, we can’t help but be curious about whether she also saw ” The Show “, the girls’ first live stream concert, broadcast last January 31.