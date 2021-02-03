CARDI B: THE NEW SINGLE “UP” IS COMING SOON

Cardi B has finally announced the release of new music! It is the new single entitled “UP”, available from Friday 5 February.

Below you can take a look at the cover:

Fans have been waiting for this communication for a long time. It is the rapper’s first previously unreleased track released after “WAP“, featuring Megan Thee Stallion released on August 7, 2020. The song has earned several records, including the record in the 24 hours following the debut for the video of a female collaboration on YouTube. It also kicked off the WAP Challenge, which depopulated TikTok.

Lately, Cardi B has used her social media profiles to open up with fans on an issue that is very close to her heart: acne. The 28-year-old shared her battle with pimples, which no product seems to cure.