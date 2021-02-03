BILLIE EILISH GAVE AN IMPORTANT CLUE TO THE TRACKLIST OF HER NEW ALBUM

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
3

During a Q&A on Instagram, Billie Eilish revealed the likely number of tracks on her new (highly anticipated) album due to be released in 2021.

As you can see from this screenshot, the tracklist will consist of 16 songs.

The singer had already given a clue about it in late 2020 when in an interview with Vanity Fair she told of being at work on 16 songs, which she loved all of them.

At the moment we still don’t know when Billie Eilish’s second studio album – the first, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” dates back to March 2019 – but she is certain that the singer is very pleased with the work she did with her brother Finneas.

