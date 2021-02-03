ARIANA GRANDE ANNOUNCED DELUXE VERSION OF “POSITIONS” WITH FIVE MORE SONGS

Get ready, because soon you’ll be able to listen to the deluxe version of “Positions”, Ariana Grande’s latest studio album released on October 30.

The singer made this known through a series of images shared via social media. One of these also shows the tracklisting of the album, with five more songs than the original. Who knows what the tracks are?

At the moment we do not know yet the date of publication of “Positions Deluxe”, but we suspect it will be by February!

Speaking of assumptions, it’s said around that Ariana could join The Weeknd during the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show performance, to sing their 2014 hit “Love Me Harder” together.