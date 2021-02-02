YOU’LL LOVE SEEING BLAKE LIVELY AND SOPHIE TURNER SUPPORT EACH OTHER ON THE TOPIC OF BODY CONFIDENCE

Blake Lively opened up with a lot of honesty about the insecurities about her body, pointing her finger at certain skimpy sizes, and found Sophie turner’s total support!

The 33-year-old actress, who became famous with Gossip Girl, told Instagram Stories that after the birth of her third daughter Betty in 2019 it was difficult to find a dress in which she felt comfortable.

It started with an example where she showed off the look she wore when she was the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2020, before sounding the tiny size alarm:

“I had put together a @lavinoffical shirt and a @netaporter dress to make this beautiful outfit. Because no one had samples that were thereafter they gave birth to me. And so many clothes from the shops didn’t go as well. So. Somany.”

“It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what the brands have to offer. […] I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later. That body gave me a baby. What a beautiful miracle.” — Blake Lively via Instagram Stories THIS. 👏 pic.twitter.com/T98oCiTTqN — Blake Lively Updates (@blakelivelyf) January 30, 2021

She then explained that not being able to find her size in a clothing store is something that can affect the idea you have of your own body: ” It’s not a great message for women when their bodies aren’t in what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing.”

Yet his body was doing incredible things: ” I wish I had the confidence I have now, a year later. That body gave me a baby. And I was producing all the food he needed. What a miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I wasn’t in the clothes. How stupid is this, thinking back.”

She then applauded influencer Katie Sturino: “And others who are out there challenging brands to do better, helping women not feel alone. It reminds me, that we can all ask for better from the brands we love.”

Sophie Turner noticed the message, put it back, and celebrated her colleague’s words by writing, “Yes, @blakelively. Say it again for the people at the bottom.”

Blake Lively and Sophie Turner hyping each other…we love to see it! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zghshhrOa — Shelly (@shellyofflimits) February 1, 2021

The 24-year-old, who first became a mother last July of a little girl she had with Joe Jonas, added a reference to the TV series that launched her Game of Thrones: “Not a queen, a Khaleesi. “

Blake Lively in turn appreciated the mention and she also used a quote from GoT: “The Queen of the North, you all. “

Queens supporting other queens on an important topic such as body confidence: we love it!