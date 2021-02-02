THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER, THE FIRST SHOTS STOLEN WITH THOR (AGAIN WITH LONG HAIR), STAR-LORD AND NEBULA

Great news from the world of fine comic, the Daily Mail has published the first shots stolen from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film dedicated to the God of Thunder by Marvel Studios starring that beauty of Chris Hemsworth.

Filming started about a week ago in Sydney, Australia, the tabloid released a series of photos from the set in which we can admire the actors on a break between soaks. And most importantly, discover a lot of things!

First, Star-Lord (aka Chris Pratt)is back in shape after Avengers: Endgame and other exciting detail: Thor has long hair again.

In the photos, we also see two other actors: Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn as Nebula and Kraglin. That means there will be all the Guardians of the Galaxy.

What do we know about Thor, Love, and Thunder?

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor, starring Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, but the protagonist seems to be Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will be the new incarnation of… the mighty Thor.

Christian Bale will be Gorr, the butcher of gods, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and, as we said, all the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon, too.

The direction is always of that adorable visionary of Taika Waititi, who will also return to voice the warrior Korg.

The screenplay is co-written by the director and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. After having read it, Hemsworth stated that it is “really crazy“.