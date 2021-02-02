NAILS: KYLIE JENNER’S SUPER COLORFUL FRENCH MANICURE SMELLS LIKE SPRING

We are going towards the end of winter and there is a great desire to integrate bright shades into our outfits, but also into our manicures, just like one of our favorite trendsetters has just done: Kylie Jenner.

The millionaire young businesswoman lit up her claw nails, her favorite nail shape of the moment, with an ultra-colorful asymmetrical french manicure.

We can’t stop looking at this set of nails, a fresh interpretation of classic French, which already smells like spring.

Certainly, a nail looks only for the most daring and for those who, as Cardi B sings in “WAP”, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean“.