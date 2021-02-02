MEGAN FOX PROVED TO BE MACHINE GUN KELLY’S NUMBER ONE FAN BEHIND THE SCENES OF ‘SNL’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly brought their overwhelming love to New York, where the singer performed on Saturday Night Live.

Arriving at the studios of the comedy program, the 30-year-old decided to facilitate entry to his girlfriend, carrying her in his arms.

The actress shared two images of that moment on Instagram and added another one in which, gorgeously, they walk around the Big Apple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

But it’s mostly the caption that caught the eye:” Saturday Night Live Week. The best performance that show has ever seen”wrote Megan Fox, adding emojis of the exploding head and a red heart.

Saturday Night Live hosts the most incredible artists and only this season have very strong names such as those of Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Bieber, and Megan Thee Stallioncome on that stage.

Megan Fox – with the eyes of love – is sure that the best performance is that of Machine Gun Kelly. Surely the singer split with his “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Lonely”: you can see the performances in the videos below!