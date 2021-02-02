MACHINE GUN KELLY FELL OFF STAGE ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Machine Gun Kelly presented the songs from his new studio album at “Tickets To My Downfall” on Saturday Night Live, the popular American tv show.

At the end of the episode, host John Krasinski recalled on stage all the cast that took part in the show, machine gun Kelly included, who in a rush of joy tried to take his friend Pete Davidson in his arms falling ruinously.

Ouch!

Luckily he wasn’t hurt, because shortly afterward he returned to the stage to continue the final greetings. We are sure that his girlfriend Megan Fox, who accompanied him to the program, will have taken care of him, calling the singer’s performance ” The best performance that that show has ever seen”.