KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT’S WISHES FOR DAUGHTER STORMI WILL MAKE YOU MELT

Kylie Jenner can’t believe Stormi is already three years old!

The 23-year-old star celebrated her daughter’s birthday by posting a tender video she called “Stormi’s 3 years” and in which images flow since the baby was born in 2018 to today.

Then he posted a slideshow, always full of videos and souvenir photos, and added a sweet message:

“Thank God for send this little soul to me. Today I cry because I can’t stop time – wrote Kylie Jenner – These are the little things I will miss, like your little voice and our long chats about potty. Watching you try everything for the first time has been the best part of the last few years. But on the other hand I’m excited to see you grow up in the most special girl I know you’ll be and see all the great things I know you’re going to do. Happy birthday to my little girl forever.”

Dad Travis Scott has also posted a tribute for Stormi and, as a true rapper, he is in rhyme: “3 is bigger than 2, 3 more years of love that’s true, 3 more inches u might have grown, 3 more years a lot to dooo!!! 3 more times I love uuu. Happy bday to my Lil storm storm.”

Translated sounds like this: “3 is bigger than 2, 3 other years of love this is true, you may have grown by 3 inches, another 3 years a lot to do! Three more times I love you. Happy birthday my little Storm Storm.”

Then there are the social wishes of grandmother Kris Jenner and aunts Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian,which you can see below:

Kylie Jenner had kept her pregnancy secret and had only confirmed rumors when Stormi was already born.

She and the little girl’s dad, Travis Scott, are no longer together but often find themselves spending time with the baby.