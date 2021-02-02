HARRY STYLES’ MOM SHARED TENDER SOUVENIR PHOTO FOR SINGER’S BIRTHDAY

Today is the birthday of the one and only Harry Styles!

The singer celebrates 27 years and for the occasion, his mother Anne has put us in a tender souvenir photo.

It is a close-up of Harry as a child while wearing a Dalmatian costume.

“Happy birthday to my youngest puppy,” wrote Anne in the caption.

By 2020, Harry Styles had made history by becoming the first man to end up on the cover of Vogue in the magazine’s 128-year history.

In the service inside, her older sister Gemma Styles was also interviewed who, to explain the singer’s passion for fashion and clothes, had recalled precisely that Dalmatian costume.

“My mom loved to dress us up – she said – I always hated him, while Harry was always taken by this. He had a Dalmatian baby outfit, which had been passed by one of his closest family friends. Spent an excessive amount of time wearing that outfit.”