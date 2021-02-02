HAILEY BIEBER CLIMBS ABOARD SUPERSIZE MAXI COAT TREND

Dressing in winter often means wearing voluminous layers of cloth on top of each other, and in order not to get trapped in it, you need a wide coat. We take inspiration from Hailey Bieber and his supersize coat, which is perfect for anti-cold stratification.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maeve Reilly (@stylememaeve)

Maeve Reilly, the model’s stylist, shared on her Instagram account one of the last looks she created for the model – and that we can’t stop healing.

Oversized cream coat with square maxi shoulders, balanced by the comfortable minimal of the white tracksuit pants, black sweater, and sneakers.

Hailey’s double-breasted shot is by Balenciaga, his shoulders squared and structured are one of the signatures of the designer Demna Gvasalia. The huge coat is the big trend of this moment, which refers to the 80s, but which continues to reinterpret the oversized trend that has been everywhere in recent times.