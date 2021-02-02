DEMI LOVATO: SHORT HAIR AND OVERSIZED LOOK, THE POP STAR’S POWERFUL NEW ERA ARRIVES

Demi Lovato shared a new Instagram look– a sharp and branded mix from Balenciaga.

The short-sleeved gown worn with matching baggy trousers tucked into Ganni’s graphic Chelsea ankle boots creates a striking combination. Dressed from head to toe in black and white and sporting her freshly dyed pastel pink pixie cut, Demi is undeniably cool.

Above all, this look tells us that a new era of a pop star is coming because dressed like this we have never really seen it.

Demi has always loved showing off her curves, choosing for this super tight or ultra-feminine ensemble. But, as we said, this look totally questions the singer’s style as we have always known (and admired) him.

The 28-year-old’s new era is definitely edgy, powerful, conscious, and full of strength. It began last October when he released Commander in Chief, a song with strong political significance, directed and against former President Donald Trump.

If you want to listen to it again, here is the video clip:

The latest updates say that she is back in the recording studio to create new music, we can’t wait to find out what the sound and message of the new era of Demi Lovato will be.