BENNY BLANCO, MARSHMELLO & VANCE JOY TOGETHER IN THE NEW SONG “YOU”

World-renowned super producers Benny Blanco and Marshmello have decided to join forces and make a song with all the cards in place to become a hit. It’s called “You” and Australian artist Vance Joy sang it.

Accompanying the release of the single is also a music video directed by William Child. What are you waiting for, look at it below!

“I have been friends with Vance and Marshmello for several years and it was time to record something together – says Blanco – This song reassures me and strikes me deeply and I hope everyone experiences the same sensations listening to it”.

“Benny made me listen to the demo one day in his studio – Marshmello echoes it – I immediately liked the song. I know I could add my own contribution and experience something different with this song. I sent an initial draft to Benny and from there came a series of exchanges between the two of us that led to the song you hear now. I’m proud of how this song came out!”.