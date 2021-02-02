BELLA THORNE REACTED JUST LIKE YOU TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF BENJAMIN MASCOLO’S SOLO ALBUM

The number one fan of Benjamin Mascolo’s new projects? It’s Bella Thorne!

Benji revealed the arrival of his first solo album called “California” and in the Stories posted a video showing the reaction of his girlfriend and American star.

“Baby, I announced the album,” says the 27-year-old, while the 23-year-old begins to dance and jump on the happy sofa shouting, ” The album, the album.”

A super enthusiastic reaction, definitely like yours when you heard about “California”!

In the same video, Benjamin Mascolo asks Bella Thorne what her favorite song on the album is and she replies, “Los Angeles“. We can’t wait to hear it, as do the other songs!

“Los Angeles” is the first of six tracks that make up “California.” The album’s release date is February 26.

Some time ago, Benji had revealed that it was thanks to loving that he overcame his fear of singing.