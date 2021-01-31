Queen Elizabeth II refuses to abdicate the throne on behalf of Prince Charles

The 96-year-old monarch is physically and mentally fit and has no plans to abdicate.

Queen Elizabeth II has rejected Prince Charles’s desire to wear the crown and become the only king of England.

The 96-year-old British monarch has no plans to resign and abdicate the throne in Charles’ favor in the short term.

Speaking of which, a palace informant told People, “Neither their physical or mental health is diminishing.” Meanwhile, a second source close to the Queen said she is extremely “fine” and “in good condition.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said the monarch will not give up the throne as she is physically fit and active.

She “is a great believer in sensible exercise,” she said of the queen, who often heads for her daily walk through the surrounding gardens of Buckingham Palace during the afternoons.