Priyanka Chopra lavished immense praise on her husband Nick Jonas

The Indian actress claims that her husband “everything she does is great.”

The Actress from India, who has an impressive job, recently talked about Nick’s dominance in music.

“It just doesn’t do anything wrong. It’s crazy and it drives me crazy. It’s like everything he does is great,” she said.

Pee Cee, speaking on the Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast via Just Jared, shared, “He [Nick] said, ‘He may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.'”

Recently, Nick shared an important milestone with his fans after two of his songs reached one billion views on iHeartRadio.

“Two songs with MILLIONS of total audience spins and winning the award for best duo/group of the year! @jonasbrothers ” said the singer through an Instagram post.