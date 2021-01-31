Prince Harry’s neighbor thinks of his “lonely” nature

The man, who lives less than a mile from the prince and Meghan Markle, called him the nickname ‘Loch Ness Monster’.

A neighbor who lives less than a mile away from Prince Harry has come forward to reveal the real reason he was nicknamed “Loch Ness Monster.”

Lowe made the claim during his appearance on the Late Late Show with James Cordon.

There he was quoted as saying, “I am in my basement, like you, in my house in Montecito. I ran into your countryman, the English treasure Prince Harry at the traffic light ten minutes ago.

“Live a mile from me, it’s been very lonely. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness monster, and I finally saw him,” he said.

Many versions of royal experts have sprung up around Harry’s loneliness in California, as he would miss his life in British royalty, and his work in the military.