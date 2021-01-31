Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly could have been engaged

A great gem on the actress’s ring finger has sparked rumors that the couple is already planning to take the big step.

Actress Megan Fox has sparked speculation that she will marry Machine Gun Kelly after sporting a huge gemstone on her left ring finger.

The couple was photographed in New York City on Thursday before the rock rapper appeared on the American comedy show Saturday Night Live this weekend when Megan showed what appeared to be an engagement ring.

The star has been dating Kelly since the beginning of last summer, after his marriage to actor Brian Austin Green ended, and the new lovers, who met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, have had no qualms about flaunting their relationship online and in the press.

In an interview with Nylon magazine in November, Megan talked about their first encounter: “I looked him in the eye and felt the most pristine, gentler and purest spirit. My heart broke immediately.”

And Kelly, who has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, claimed that falling in love with Megan was the first time she experienced real love.

“I didn’t know what love was until she and I made eye contact. That’s when I thought, ‘Wow,’ the musician/actor told American radio player Howard Stern.

The couple’s representatives have yet to comment on the engagement rumors, but if the news is true, the two will have to wait before exchanging votes, as Megan is still legally married to her ex.