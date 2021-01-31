Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson would be working on their “second baby”

In a new preview of their reality show, the couple can be seen arguing about the time to have another baby.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dating history is a whirlwind known to many, however, it seems they could be found halfway to take a 180-degree turn, with a second baby.

The conversation around her second child began after a new preview of Keeping Up With the Kardashians dropped the biggest bomb on fans.

In the clip you could hear reality star and mother of a girl, True, telling Tristan, “I feel like it’s time to have another child.”

Detailed news about his desire to expand the family came through a source near E! News and, according to this source, “Khloé knows the value of the brothers and growing up in a house full of children and wants that for True. It’s something they’ve been working for a while.”

While the couple has not yet delved into the commentary, sources note that “Tristan is very supporting Khloe and will make this happen. He goes with her to doctor’s appointments and listens to her feelings. He is very involved and investing in the future of his family together.”