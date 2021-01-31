HAILEY BIEBER AND THE PERFECT LOOK TO RETURN TO UNIVERSITY

Hailey Bieber was spotted in Los Angeles holding a large stack of sheets, probably heading to a business meeting.
We really like his interpretation of work looks, because this is 2021: who wants to put on (and iron) a shirt unless absolutely necessary? As a true trendsetter, he wore instead a casual and relaxed look that speaks of these times and that makes him perfect even to return to university.
I wonder what’s going to be printed on those sheets, but they really make her look like an architecture or design student.
The latest updates say that universities will reopen (finally) from the second half of February, always in mixed teaching with a 50% presence in the classroom. If in addition to being nerdy, you are also a fashionista, you have already started thinking about the look for your big return and Mrs. Bieber’s is all to copy.
Double-breasted trench coat in eco-leather green camo, black top and dark straight jeans, orange sneakers to give her outfit a touch of color. A look that screams coolness, but at the same time simple and practical, serious but also so stylish.