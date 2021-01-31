BRAIDS LIKE KENDALL JENNER TO BE ADORABLE EVEN ON SUNDAY MORNINGS

There are 2-3 hairstyles since Sunday morning, there is the swollen mane just washed, the bun diseased on top of the head. Then, from time to time, there is the great return of the spring with which to collect the hair completely at random (you know well what we are talking about).

That said, Kendall Jenner just gave us a new option, something we had completely forgotten. Easy and low maintenance, we never thought we’d want it so much from second grade.

Kenny shared an Instagram Stories while brushing her teeth in her optical white home outfit. But our eyes are all for her extra long hair collected in two simple braids really too cute.

This isn’t just a lovely look to spend Sunday on the couch, it’s also the perfect hairstyle for sleeping and waking up in the morning with lots of waves in your hair. Besides, can we talk about those delicious XXL rubber bands?