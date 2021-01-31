Bella Hadid heartbroken by Cicely Tyson’s death

Supermodel Bella Hadid joined celebrities on social media to pay tribute to Tyson.

Millions of people around the world pay tribute to actress Cicely Tyson, who died Thursday at age 96.

Supermodel Bella Hadid joined celebrities on social media to pay tribute to Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong black women caught up in life’s struggles during a 60-year career, which earned her three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

Using her Instagram stories, Bella shared the poignant tribute of journalist and author Elaine Welteroth with a broken-hearted emoji.

Tyson had recently completed a memoir, “Just As I Am”, which was published this week.

Tyson’s most praised performances were produced in historical works such as the 1972 film “Sounder,” in which she played the wife of a Louisiana outcrop. That film earned Tyson his only Oscar nomination but received an honorary Oscar in November 2018.