Before dating Kourtney, Travis Baker was in love with Kim Kardashian

The musician admits that he always liked Kim, who was like his “platonic love” in the past.

Kourtney Kardashian is officially in a relationship with Travis Barker after separating from Scott Disick.

However, before things warmed up between the two, Barker was in love with Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

Barker had previously told Us Weekly in 2015: “How can I not look at Kim? However, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris [Hilton], but I love curved girls … Kim was wonderful. There’s no way I was disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t take Kim’s eyes away! ”

However, Barker’s relationship with the makeup tycoon was strictly platonic.

“I was in love with her, and we flirted, but nothing ever happened… We’d go out for lunch, just hang out,” the musician explained. “She was so kind and polite, I felt like a perfect gentleman by her side. It was a trip! “