TIMOTHEE CHALAMET AND LUCA GUADAGNINO TOGETHER AGAIN FOR THE CANNIBAL LOVE FILM “BONES AND ALL”

The collaboration between Timothee Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino could soon be renewed after the great success of Call Me By Your Name.

Variety reports that the actor is in talks to join the cast of the Italian director’s new film project, a romantic horror film whose title is Bones & All.

The protagonist of the film directed by Guadagnino should be Taylor Russell, Timothée may have the part of his love interest. The project does not yet have a distributor but the director hopes to start filming in April or May.

The project is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, which tells of a young girl named Maren Yearly on her journey through America, in search of the father she has never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urgency to kill and eat the people who love her.

The director then returns to horror after the remake of Suspiria with Dakota Johnson.

Dave Kajganich, who worked with Guadagnino on A Bigger Splash, wrote the screenplay.

As for Timmy, as soon as the cinemas reopen we will see him in two highly anticipated films: Dune by Denis Villeneuve and The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson.