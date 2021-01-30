THE HEMSWORTH BROTHERS: ALL THE CURIOSITIES ABOUT LIAM, CHRIS AND LUKE

But how beautiful are the Hemsworth brothers?!

We’re obviously talking about Chris Hemsworth– the 37-year-old famous for Thor – and Liam Hemsworth, a 31-year-old you saw in the Hunger Games and alongside Miley Cyrus for 10 years until 2019.

Not everyone knows that there is also a third brother: his name is Luke Hemsworth and he is the eldest (he is 40 years old).

He is not as famous as the others internationally but it is also thanks to him that Chris and Liam have become actors: Luke was the first to attempt in the world of acting and the younger brothers followed his example.