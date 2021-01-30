Rebel Wilson says the deal to her moved after losing weight

The comedian says that now that she’s with a leaner figure, she’s better treated.

Rebel Wilson talks about what her life is like now after taking a few pounds of weight, ensuring that she is still the same person, but observes the reaction of others.

The actress has undergone a transformation because she lost weight, but she claims that her self-esteem and emotional stability was the same when she wore larger sizes: “I like to think I looked good in all sizes and I’ve always been very confident, I’ve always been very confident.”

Wilson confessed that what catches his eye is how people react to now that she’s leaner: “I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes, being bigger, people don’t necessarily look at you twice. Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to take my shopping to the car and open the doors for me, and I said, ‘Is this what other people experience all the time?'”