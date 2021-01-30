PRIYANKA CHOPRA RECOUNTED NICK JONAS’ FIRST IMPRESSION: “I WAS SHOCKED BY HIS SELF-CONFIDENCE”

The thing that struck Priyanka Chopra the most when she first met Nick Jonas? Self-confidence!

The two stars had come into contact when he wrote to the actress privately on social media in 2016, but only the following year they had met in person.

Now the 38-year-old has revealed what her husband’s first impression was today: “I was shocked by her audacity. He held my hand, made me turn. I was wondering, ‘What’s going on?’. He was brave, self-confident.” told People.

A quality that immediately conquered her: “It was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is today. I was so taken. The courtship lasted a short time, I rode the wave because I trusted him. I’m the guy who likes to have a sense of control but he’s the only one I feel I don’t need. I feel protected, calm.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Aw!

In the past, Priyanka Chopra had told of agreeing to date Nick Jonas for a sexy detail in the video for “Close”. (Spoiler: you will agree with her!).

They then married in December 2018.