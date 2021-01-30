MILEY CYRUS IS ALSO EXCITED ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ’S NEW RECORD IN SPANISH AND THIS LIKE PROVES IT

The announcement of the release of Selena Gomez’s first EP in Spanish entitled “Revelación” has made thousands of fans around the world, including Miley Cyrus, delighted.

The “Midnight Sky” singer liked an Instagram post that revealed the release of the album and portrays Selena in all its glory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Miley Cyrus liked Selena’s last Instagram post! pic.twitter.com/7rmMPHRtwl — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 27, 2021

This is certainly not the first time that the two artists have publicly supported each other. Last April, Selena Gomez hosted an episode of “Bright Minded”, Miley Cyrus’s series of Instagram live streams to keep fans company virtually during the first lockdown.

Both were very nice, like two old friends meeting up. Selena also complimented Miley: “You’re one of the best singers ever.”

Legends supporting legends <3.

Selena telling Miley that she has always been a fan of her and that she is one of the GREATEST singers EVER ❤️😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/ZvpyEutpJN — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) April 3, 2020

Returning to “Revelación”, it will be published on 12 March. Let the countdown begin!