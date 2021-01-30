MEGAN THEE STALLION IS BEAUTIFUL WITHOUT MAKEUP (MAYBE EVEN MORE): THE SELFIES THAT PROVE IT

Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 certainly started in the best way: she released” Good News “her first album, received 4 Grammy nominations 2021, and with Doja Cat is in the newly released remix of Ariana Grande’s “34 + 35“.

Waiting to be able to return to perform in concert, Hot Girl Meg shared two gorgeous selfies on Instagram, as she took time to relax and catch up with writing new songs: “I write songs in bed 💁🏽 ♀️ good night hotties“, she wrote in the post’s caption.

But our eyes are all for her radiant and glowing skin, Meghan without makeup is gorgeous!

This isn’t the first we see the rapper without makeup, as every now and then she shows up on social media without (or with very little) make-up. And our reaction is always the same: but how beautiful is it?!

The 25-year-old’s complexion is flawless and we would like to know the source of this beautiful skin. Is it a powerful retinol-based product or an antioxidant-rich vitamin C serum? The superstar must unveil her skincare routine soon.

Of course, we can’t wait to find out what songs he was working on that night and what else he has in store for us this year – let’s hope he also gives us one or two beauty tutorials.

