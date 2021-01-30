Kristen Stewart surprises in first photograph as Diana Spencer

The actress appeared in the first image playing Princess Diana Spencer.

Kristen Stewart is surprised as Princess Diana in the first photo of the film ‘Spencer’.

Fans of Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana were stunned on Wednesday when the actress’s first image as Princess Diana Spencer came online.

The Twilight star was cast as Lady Di in 2019.

Spencer’s filming of revered screenwriter Steven Knight, which focuses on a Christmas weekend in the early 1990s, when Diana decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was over has just begun due to the COVID pandemic.

Few people thought it possible for the actress to look exactly like the princess.