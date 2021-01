Justin Timberlake recently confirmed that he and Jessica Biel became parents for the second time.

After Silas, born in 2015, another baby arrived. The singer also revealed the name: they called him Phineas.

In short, the Timberlake family has expanded and is therefore the right opportunity to retrace the love story between Justin and Jessica! In short: they had fallen in love in 2017, married five years later (and after a break in the relationship) and today have two children.