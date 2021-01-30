JUSTIN BIEBER: NEW ‘ANYONE’ VIDEO IS A BEAUTIFUL DEDICATION OF LOVE TO WIFE HAILEY

Justin Bieber shows you how he sees his sweetheart, wife Hailey Baldwin, in the video for “Anyone (On The Road)”.

The new version of the clip – in the first one the singer played a boxer – is a splendid black and white love dedication, directed by Joe Termini.

In the original version of the video for “Anyone” alongside Justin appears American actress Zoey Deutch, who plays his girlfriend.

“Anyone” is the first unreleased song by Justin Bieber released in 2021, an ideal follow-up to the previous “Holy”, released in September 2020 and released together with Chance The Rapper.

Both songs are an advance of the new studio album that the Canadian artist is finalizing just these days. The pop starlet it be known via social media that she is working on the choice of tracks that will form the tracklist of the project. Stay tuned to learn more!