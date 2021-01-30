BEYONCE’S ADVICE TO CHLOE X HALLE APPLIES TO EVERYONE

When Beyonce shares some of her wisdom, there’s always something to take notes for.

Chloe Bailey has just revealed advice that Queen B gave to her and Halle Bailey, but that can be really useful for everyone.

The sisters from the duo Chloe x Halle and were discovered by the superstar, who signed them to her Parkwood label.

In an interview with Daily Pop, Major Chloe recounted that she and Halle are “constantly” inspired by Beyoncé: ” How she behaves, how she performs, and how she lets it all go.”

She then revealed valuable advice that the 39-year-old passed on to them: “What she taught us is the ‘rule of not shaking’. Don’t read any comments. Don’t read what people have to say about you.”

“Now I’m learning that outside opinions and other people’s approval don’t make me more deserving, they don’t say anything about myself or how good a person I am or not.”

In short, the random opinion of those who do not really know you but judge you through a screen is not worth your attention: word of Beyonce!