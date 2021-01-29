WHY KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST WOULD BE WAITING TO PUBLICLY ANNOUNCE THEIR DIVORCE

Rumors have been circulating since the beginning of the year about the end of Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West.

The star and rapper had been breaking up for months – according to the sources of the overseas pink news newspapers – and in recent weeks they would have shared their havings.

“Kim worked with her financial advisors on an exit plan that was best for the whole family. She’s already ready the division of finances and her and Kanye West’sestates – it’s a fair deal for everyone – a UsWeekly insider recently told us – She’s all set for when she decides to fill out divorce papers.”

Meanwhile, a People source added that Kanye West is also: “He’s talking to divorce lawyers.“

Why, then, would they not yet publicly confirm the separation?

Another source, this time from PageSix, answered the question: what’s next is the family reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is nearing its conclusion.

“The Kardashians want to end up with a bang – he said – They have already recorded Kim discussing her marital problems. But everyone has signed a confidentiality agreement because the finale will air later in 2021.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has announced the closure of the reality show, which will end up airing this year after 20 seasons and 14 years. Filming has already ended.

Forefather Kris Jenner is known to capitalize on the family’s joys and dramas, but of course, these are just speculation for now.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fell in love in 2012– married in 2014 in Florence, Italy – and have four children– North,7- year-old Saint,5-year-old Saint, Chicago, 3-year-olds, and 20-month-old Psalm.