THERE ARE THOSE WHO THINK ARIANA GRANDE CAN PERFORM WITH THE WEEKND AT SUPER BOWL 2021

In these hours on the web, it is said that Ariana Grande can join The Weeknd during the very follow-up performance of the halftime show of super bowl 2021.

Rumors not yet confirmed by any of those directly concerned, but which began to become more and more insistent after the Canadian artist announced the release of the greatest hits album “The Highlights”. The album will be released on February 5 and will also contain “Love Me Harder”, a collaborative single by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. Some fans think they’re going to sing this song together.

Rumors are swirling that @ArianaGrande might join @theweeknd to perform “Love Me Harder” at the Super Bowl, after the song is included in Abel’s brand new CD “THE HIGHLIGHTS”. — Ariana Grande Charts (@grandeschart) January 25, 2021

rumours are now swirling “Love Me Harder” will get its first live performance from ariana and the weeknd since 2014 at this years super bowl after he added the song to his “highlights” cd pic.twitter.com/ILj4bi0JCa — grande updte (@grandeupdte) January 25, 2021

What is certain at the moment is that Abel will headline the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, which will be held at James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Sunday, February 7.

After “Love Me Harder” was released in 2014, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd returned to work together on “Off The Table”, track #5 from the singer’s new album “Positions”, released on October 30.